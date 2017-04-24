New analysis finds that country music mentions drugs the most

Drugs and music go hand in hand, but you may be surprised at which music genre talks about drugs the most.



According to a recent analysis done by Addictions.com, country music mentioned drugs the most of any genre.



Rap falls in last place behind folk music.



Of the drugs mentioned, the most prevalent is marijuana. Over 30% of drug references in music were made about marijuana.



Marijuana is the top mentioned drugs in all genres expect for two. Acid is king for jazz and cocaine is mentioned the most in folk music.



You can read more on the analysis by clicking here.