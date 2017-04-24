Traffic shift on Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway near Benton, KY

Traffic on the Julian Carroll-Purchase Parkway will be shifted near Benton, Kentucky Monday afternoon.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says two way traffic will be established on the southbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway near the KY 348 exit 43 interchange at Benton.



Crews will be working in the northbound lanes. They will be removing the concrete bases of the old toll booths along the median area and increasing clearance under the KY 348 overpass.



Drivers should be aware of slowing and merging traffic as they approach the exit 43 interchange at Benton.



The shift to two-way traffic in the southbound lanes is expected to be in place for about two weeks. Workers will then shift the two-way to the northbound lanes to do similar work in the southbound lanes.