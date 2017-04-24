KSP looking for Webster County, KY inmate who walked away from work release

Kentucky State Police are looking for a missing inmate.



Troopers says on Monday, around 11:45 a.m., 61-year-old Jack Wayne Phillips walked away from work release detail at the Webster County Animal Shelter located near 1919 KY 132 in Dixon.



Phillips was last seen wearing a long sleeve orange shirt and khaki pants. He is six feet tall, 140 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.



Phillips was serving time in the Webster County Detention Facility for trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin)-1st degree, tampering with physical evidence, drug paraphernalia, and traffic offenses out of Grant County.



Anyone with information on Phillips is asked to call Kentucky State Police Post 2 at (270) 676-3313.