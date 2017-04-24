Hickman, KY man charged with rape and sodomy of a minor

A Hickman, Kentucky man was arrested and charged with rape and sodomy of a minor last Friday.



The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old David Garrett is accused of sexually assaulting a minor between 2015 and 2016.



He was charged with three counts of 1st degree rape and one count of 1st degree sodomy.



Garrett is being held on a $50,000 cash bond in the Fulton County Detention Center.



He is expected to be arraigned in the Fulton County District Court on April 25, 2017.



Garrett was previously arrested on April 5, 2017, for sex offender instant messenger/chat/social network use. At the time, he was able to make bond and is scheduled to appear in court for that charge on May 9.



Garrett is a lifetime registered sexual offender that transferred to Fulton County, Kentucky, from the State of Illinois for the original conviction of sexual battery out of the State of Indiana.