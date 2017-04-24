Suspect in custody after Illinois teen's beating death

The Lyon County Sheriff's Department is investigating multiple thefts from a church charity shop.More
The Harrisburg doctor found guilty of trying to pay to have the Saline County state’s attorney kidnapped will have to wait to find out how much time he’ll serve.More
The man accused of driving a garbage truck the wrong way down Interstate 24 in McCracken County, causing a multi-vehicle crash before leading authorities on a chase into Marshall County, pleaded not guilty to charges in Marshall County on Tuesday.More
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says they have found escaped inmate 29-year-old Ray Perry Caldwell. He is back in custody.More
A convicted rapist in Kentucky has been the first person indicted in authorities' statewide effort to test more than 3,000 old rape kits.More
