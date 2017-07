We now know what will fill the vacant space where Ryan's restaurants once stood: a LongHorn Steakhouse.

Paducah city spokeswoman Pam Spencer tells us the restaurant will open in that space on Hinkleville Road. She added she couldn't say if LongHorn Steakhouse plans to use the old building.

We've reached out to LongHorn Steakhouse's and asked about the building, an opening date, and other details. We have not yet heard back.