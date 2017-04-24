Murray four-lane reconstruction project to be completed soon

A four-lane reconstruction project is almost done in Murray. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet confirms crews will begin paving the new four lane Monday night.

The four lane runs from the U.S. 641 intersection at mile marker 14, and goes north along Kentucky 121 to the Coldwater Road Intersection.

Each day, 13,000 cars and trucks drive along KY 121. Krista Crass works along the stretch of road, and she said knows the new four lane means a nicer drive to work. “Before, traffic would be so backed up, we didn't even try. We just had to wait. Sometimes it would be 5:30, most of the time it was a good 5-minute wait on a good day,” she said.

Murray Mayor Jack Rose said he knows drivers are glad the expansion is almost finished. “I don't even know how to describe the excitement, because I've had so many people talk to me about the frustrations they've had,” he said.

Rose said he thinks the new four lane will lead to more business and growth on KY 121, causing an expansion similar to what you find along KY 641.

Casey’s General Store on KY 121 was recently built, and the manager confirms Rose’s theory. She said the road widening project did play a role in the new store location.

Crass said she is excited. “I think it's a plus. I remember when there were no businesses past the university right there and 12th Street was just a two-lane road, so Murray has definitely grown for the better,” she said.

Crews hope to have the paving done in eight working days. Whether that goal is met will depend on the weather. They will pave from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. The total cost of the project is $6.5 million.