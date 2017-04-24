Murray four-lane reconstruction project to be completed soon

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible due to large backups.More
UPDATE: Clinton Road in McCracken County is back open Tuesday after Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews installed a new cross drain there.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the rolling work zone will start with the KY 1954/John Puryear Drive in McCracken County.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says Canadian National Railroad will be closing KY 123 at the rail crossing near the US 51 intersection in Bardwell.More
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they will close the northbound Purchase Parkway ramp to eastbound Interstate 24.More
