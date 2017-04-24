How to get around Paducah during QuiltWeek

In a world where quilter's take over for one week every year, the Quilt Man appears. He's on a mission to find a sidekick. "Are you in the application pool to be a superhero?" Quilt Man said. "Batman has Robin. Quilt Man has Bobbin!"More
Peanut butter and jelly. Milk and cookies. Needle and thread. AQS QuiltWeek and Bonnie Browning. They just go together.More
AQS QuiltWeek is here in Paducah. The event runs from April 26 - 29. The Hotel Metropolitan in Paducah has some events planned.More
AQS QuiltWeek is underway! Thousands of quilters from across the country and around the globe are celebrating their version of the Super Bowl this week in Paducah.More
Wednesday is the first day of the show with doors opening at 9:00 a.m.More
In a world where quilter's take over for one week every year, the Quilt Man appears. He's on a mission to find a sidekick. "Are you in the application pool to be a superhero?" Quilt Man said. "Batman has Robin. Quilt Man has Bobbin!"More
Peanut butter and jelly. Milk and cookies. Needle and thread. AQS QuiltWeek and Bonnie Browning. They just go together.More
AQS QuiltWeek is underway! Thousands of quilters from across the country and around the globe are celebrating their version of the Super Bowl this week in Paducah.More
Each year, quilters from far and wide come to Paducah to compete in the AQS Quilt Contest as part of QuiltWeek, and this QuiltWeek's winners were announced Tuesday night.More
Becky Straley with the Paducah Convention and Visitor's Bureau is excited for QuiltWeek, but she understands that the traffic can be a problem for many. With limited parking and one-way streets, she said it is the hardest part about the event.More
Quilt Week is here in Paducah and we've gathered up a variety of resources to help to make sure our local and out-of-town visitors have a good time.More
