How to get around Paducah during QuiltWeek

There are many options of transportation during Quilt Week to help you avoid the traffic and parking chaos.

The trolley is free to ride and stops at the National Quilt Musuem and the Convention Center.

Becky Straley with the Paducah Convention and Visitor's Bureau is excited for QuiltWeek, but understands that traffic can be a problem for many.

With limited parking and one-way streets, she said it is the hardest part about AQS QuiltWeek in Paducah. "Well, I think what we hear about is traffic, and we work really hard to alleviate those concerns," she said.

Finding somewhere to park during QuiltWeek can be difficult, but you don't have to drive. The PCVB has ordered 12 shuttles to circulate around town during QuiltWeek, free to the public.

"It's a really exciting opportunity to welcome the world to Paducah," Straley said.

Even some first-timers to the quilt show have heard about the traffic. "I hear it's a little hard to find parking spots," Tina Paris said.

Paris and her friends drove in from Missouri, but they are thinking about taking the shuttle. The shuttle service starts Wednesday morning.

Taxis, buses, and trolleys — which are free to ride — are available.

For maps and information about how to safely and quickly get around Paducah during Quilt Week, click here or here.