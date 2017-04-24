How to get around Paducah during QuiltWeek - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

How to get around Paducah during QuiltWeek

Posted: Updated:
The trolley is free to ride and stops at the National Quilt Musuem and the Convention Center. The trolley is free to ride and stops at the National Quilt Musuem and the Convention Center.
There are many options of transportation during Quilt Week to help you avoid the traffic and parking chaos. There are many options of transportation during Quilt Week to help you avoid the traffic and parking chaos.
PADUCAH, Ky -

Becky Straley with the Paducah Convention and Visitor's Bureau is excited for QuiltWeek, but understands that traffic can be a problem for many.

With limited parking and one-way streets, she said it is the hardest part about AQS QuiltWeek in Paducah. "Well, I think what we hear about is traffic, and we work really hard to alleviate those concerns," she said.

Finding somewhere to park during QuiltWeek can be difficult, but you don't have to drive. The PCVB has ordered 12 shuttles to circulate around town during QuiltWeek, free to the public.

"It's a really exciting opportunity to welcome the world to Paducah," Straley said.

Even some first-timers to the quilt show have heard about the traffic. "I hear it's a little hard to find parking spots," Tina Paris said.

Paris and her friends drove in from Missouri, but they are thinking about taking the shuttle. The shuttle service starts Wednesday morning.

Taxis, buses, and trolleys — which are free to ride — are available.

For maps and information about how to safely and quickly get around Paducah during Quilt Week, click here or here

  • QuiltWeekMore>>

  • Quilt Man visits his loyal quilters in Paducah

    Quilt Man visits his loyal quilters in Paducah

    Friday, April 28 2017 6:43 PM EDT2017-04-28 22:43:20 GMT

    In a world where quilter's take over for one week every year, the Quilt Man appears. He's on a mission to find a sidekick. "Are you in the application pool to be a superhero?" Quilt Man said. "Batman has Robin. Quilt Man has Bobbin!"

    More

    In a world where quilter's take over for one week every year, the Quilt Man appears. He's on a mission to find a sidekick. "Are you in the application pool to be a superhero?" Quilt Man said. "Batman has Robin. Quilt Man has Bobbin!"

    More

  • I Am Local 6: Bonnie Browning and AQS QuiltWeek

    I Am Local 6: Bonnie Browning and AQS QuiltWeek

    Friday, April 28 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-04-28 22:42:28 GMT

    Peanut butter and jelly. Milk and cookies. Needle and thread. AQS QuiltWeek and Bonnie Browning. They just go together.

    More

    Peanut butter and jelly. Milk and cookies. Needle and thread. AQS QuiltWeek and Bonnie Browning. They just go together.

    More

  • Thousands show up for day one of AQS QuiltWeek

    Thousands show up for day one of AQS QuiltWeek

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 7:22 PM EDT2017-04-26 23:22:37 GMT

    AQS QuiltWeek is underway! Thousands of quilters from across the country and around the globe are celebrating their version of the Super Bowl this week in Paducah.

    More

    AQS QuiltWeek is underway! Thousands of quilters from across the country and around the globe are celebrating their version of the Super Bowl this week in Paducah.

    More
    •   

  • How to get around Paducah during QuiltWeekMore>>

  • Quilt Week 2017: April 26-29

    Quilt Week 2017: April 26-29

    Quilt Week is here in Paducah and we've gathered up a variety of resources to help to make sure our local and out-of-town visitors have a good time.          

    More

    Quilt Week is here in Paducah and we've gathered up a variety of resources to help to make sure our local and out-of-town visitors have a good time.          

    More
!function(d,s,id){var js,fjs=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0],p=/^http:/.test(d.location)?'http':'https';if(!d.getElementById(id)){js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id;js.src=p+"://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js";fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js,fjs);}}(document,"script","twitter-wjs");
Powered by Frankly