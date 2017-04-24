Neighbors meet with mayor over potential Pecan Drive property rezoning

Paducah leaders heard from many of your neighbors Monday afternoon on their thoughts about rezoning a property in one Paducah neighborhood.

Mayor Brandi Harless and other leaders will soon vote on rezoning the area along Pecan Drive. The company that owns the land wants to build a skilled nursing facility. Some homeowners have said that would ruin their neighborhoods and decrease their property values. Some homeowners have even moved away.

The mayor hosted a neighborhood meeting Monday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Heartland Worship Center in Paducah so neighbors could share their thoughts on the proposal to rezone a roughly 18-acre property at 4231 Pecan Drive from a low density residential zone to a high density residential zone. Harless said the meeting was an informal way for her and city commissioners to to hear from the people who live along that street.

Dozens of people attended, and among their concerns were noise, traffic, flooding, and overall quality of life.

Harless recommended that the Pecan Drive residents at the meeting consider forming a neighborhood association. The mayor said, "an association would really put you guys on the same page and give you some of that clout," regarding what they want for their street, saying it would help them "to come with one voice."

One of the neighbors in attendance, Dave Clark, said he and others along Pecan Drive will continue to discuss the matter. "I don't know what we'll do," he said. "But we'll get a committee together and discuss it."

After the meeting, Harless sent the following statement to Local 6:

My intention tonight was to offer the opportunity to express concerns about the Pecan Drive neighborhood. There are many concerns. Most which will remain regardless of the decision Tuesday night. For this reason, I encouraged the citizens tonight to consider forming a neighborhood association and advocate for their neighborhood. I also heard several issues that I will bring back to the staff and commission and expect that we will actually work towards a solution. I know people are tired of 'being heard' and nothing happening.

The Paducah Board of Commissioners will vote on the proposed zoning change Tuesday night. The vote was originally planned for last week, but it was postponed to allow for the neighborhood meeting.

