Mason Robinson throws first perfect game in Murray State history

Mason Robinson's name is at the top of almost every statistical category for a pitcher at Murray State, but what she did this past weekend puts her on another level.

"I kind of knew what was going on," the senior said. "But games like that can switch quickly."

"I wasn't even looking at our pitching coach because I didn't want to say anything," Racers head coach Kara Amundson said.

Robinson was is the middle of what would become the schools first ever perfect game.

"In high school, I was close to one," Robinson said. "In the bottom of the 7th with two outs and I walked a girl. I just never lived that one down."

With just 50 pitches she achieved what pitchers dream of with an 8-0 win over Belmont.

"A perfect game is head a shoulders above anything," Amundson said.

As perfect as her game was, Mason said the setting was perfect as well as it happened on senior day with her family and friends there to see it in person.

"Being seven hours away from home, my family doesn't come much," she said. "I love playing in front of people and people that I know. It was more exciting than anything."

But for Robinson, she says she wont hang her hat on any single accomplishment.

"Individual stats just never have been a huge deal for me," she said. "Hopefully the conference tournament is the exciting part, and that is what we look forward to."

