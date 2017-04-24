Illinois miners, lawmakers share concerns, hope for coal industry

Coal mines don’t just put your neighbors to work. They provide the energy used for people in your hometown and around the world. An uptick in renewable fuels, along with low gas and oil prices, has left coal mines struggling.

On Monday in Murphysboro, Illinois, mining companies and energy groups met with state and federal lawmakers in hopes of finding a way to help make the coal industry more competitive.

The coal mining industry has its ebbs and flows, changing with market trends. Rusty Ashcraft, manager of government affairs and environmental policy for Alliance Coal, LLC, says keeping coal competitive with other energy sources is challenging, especially in the past eight years.

"They came after our permits, they came after every aspect of what we do to mine coal. And actually now, even with the new administration, we're still in the process of trying to unravel many of those costs," said Ashcraft, .

By meeting with U.S. Reps. Mike Bost and John Shimkus together and state Sens. Paul Schimpf and Dale Fowler, Ashcraft and other coal mining leaders hope to have some of those issues addressed. During the forum, coal mining companies stressed the pressure they say regulations put on the industry, and they say inequity in subsidies for different energy sources puts them behind the curve. Others in panels emphasized that they need faster permitting, so they can move projects forward sooner.

Fowler said helping coal mines in southern Illinois succeed is something he and other lawmakers believe can better the state's economy in the long term. But, he said, that starts with the industry that’s already there.

"Retain what we have. That's what's most important right now. It's just like stopping the out-migration to citizens leaving for other states. We have to retain what we have right now in our coal industry, and then hopefully we can move forward from there," Sen. Fowler said.

"We have many outstanding natural resources. We believe we're the Saudi Arabia of coal in this country, and Illinois is right in the middle of it all," Ashcraft. He said much of that resource sits untapped under the feet of southern Illinoisans.

With a little help from Springfield and Washington, they’re ready to get to work helping coal thrive in southern Illinois again. Mining groups say, with President Donald Trump in office, they hope they'll see new rules that will help the industry.