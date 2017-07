A power outage is affecting many homes in and around Metropolis and Brookport, Illinois, Monday night.

A spokeswoman with Ameren Illinois tells Local 6 the outage is affecting around 800 homes in Massac County. The outage started around 7:30 p.m.

Ameren says power should be restored soon. Crews are still working to determine the source of the outage.

We will bring you more information as details emerge.