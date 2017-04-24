U.S. judge lifts temporary execution stay in Arkansas

A federal judge has lifted her court order that temporarily blocked Arkansas from executing two inmates in one night.



Attorneys for Marcel Williams had questioned whether the night's first execution of Jack Jones went properly.



U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker issued the stay for Williams, then, lifted it about an hour later - at 9:22 p.m.



The last double execution in the United States was in 2000.



It was unclear whether Williams' attorneys would attempt further actions to delay the execution. His death warrant was due to expire at midnight.



An spokesman for the state attorney general said the execution could proceed.