Trump threatens tariff on Canadian lumber

President Donald Trump is telling reporters he'll slap a 20 percent tariff on softwood lumber entering the United States from Canada.



The president made the comments during a gathering with conservative media outlets at the White House Monday evening.



The comments were relayed by four people who were in the room and confirmed by an administration official. One person in the room said Trump threatened that dairy products could be next.



Trump has been railing against a change in Canada that resulted in a drop in the price of ultra-filtered milk. Trump says that's harming U.S. producers in dairy states like Wisconsin and New York.



Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says in a statement that it has been "a bad week for U.S.-Canada trade relations."