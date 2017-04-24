Hundreds attend meeting with U.S. Rep. Andy Barr

Hundreds of people packed a high school auditorium Monday night for a boisterous town hall-style meeting held by Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr of Kentucky.



Barr answered questions for about 90 minutes at the event in Lexington from a mostly hostile audience. Most of the questions had to do with Barr's efforts to repeal the federal Affordable Care Act.

Attendee Amanda Perkins told Barr the law saved her life, because it allowed her to get health insurance to cover treatment for her diabetes. Barr said the bill was hurting more people than it helped, and he vowed to replace it with a bill so that people like Perkins could keep their health coverage.



Democrats hope they can harness some of the anger directed at President Donald Trump over health care and use it to unseat Republican lawmakers next year.