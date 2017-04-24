Hundreds attend meeting with U.S. Rep. Andy Barr

President Donald Trump's voter integrity commission is again asking for your voter information.More
The U.S. Education Department has not approved any applications for student-loan forgiveness in cases of possible fraud since President Donald Trump took office, according to records sent to an Illinois senator.More
The Republican-run Senate has rejected a GOP proposal to scuttle President Barack Obama's health care law and give Congress two years to devise a replacement.More
A Kentucky National Guard member says he was shocked by President Donald Trump's announcement that he will ban transgender people from serving in the military.More
Illinois Senate President John Cullerton says he hasn't sent a school funding bill to Gov. Bruce Rauner yet because he wants to meet with him first. But the Chicago Democrat says he'll send it on Monday.More
