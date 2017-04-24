Group advocates lifting embargo against Cuba during Carbondale visit

Cuba is a place that is reportedly filled with rich tradition. Because of past travel restrictions, few Americans have experienced it. Dennis Leitner and his wife, Julieta, are among the few who have made the trip. They say they plan to go back.

"I found them to be very resilient in spite of all of the challenges and adversities they are facing. They are really trying to make the best of it," said Julieta.

The Leitners were among many people who gathered to welcome a group called IFCO to Carbondale, Illinois, on Monday. IFCO advocates for lifting the embargo with Cuba, and the group says doing that could create opportunities for the United States.

"There is a lot of medical advances in Cuba. They have a burgeoning biomedical field, which has created a number of things that are unavailable here," said IFCO volunteer Marilyn McKenna.

Due to former President Barack Obama's work to restore relations with Cuba by ending the Wet Feet, Dry Feet policy, relations between Cuba and the U.S. have improved.

"We established embassies in both countries, which is important to be able to do," said McKenna.

During a White House press briefing, Press Secretary Sean Spicer told a reporter that "President Trump is in the midst of a full review of all U.S. policies towards Cuba."

IFCO plans to take U.S. citizens to Cuba in July.