Law enforcement agencies in Local 6 area participate in Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Numerous law enforcement agencies in the Local 6 area will be participating in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time on Saturday, April 29, according to a news release sent by the DEA. It gives people a way to safely dispose of left over or expired prescription medications. The agency says Americans turned in 366 tons of prescription drugs during a drug take back day last October at almost 5,200 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,000 of its state and local law enforcement partners.

The DEA says it will only accept pills and solids, such as patches, at it's collection sites. It says it will not accept liquids needles or other sharps.

According to the DEA website, a number of city and county law enforcement agencies in the Local 6 area in Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, and Tennessee are participating.

- A spokeswoman with the Paducah Police Department says the department will not participating in Saturday's event, but she says people can always drop off those items at the police department lobby during regular business hours. There is a drop box where you can drop pills and patches and a sharps container, but the Paducah Police Department does not accept liquids.

- The Kentucky State Police has announced it will have take back locations for each of its 16 posts in the state. To see the full list of KSP locations, view the document below this story.

- The Poplar Bluff Police Department will be taking part at their station located at 1111 Poplar Street.

- The Saline County Sheriff's Office will be set up in the Saline County Courthouse parking lot located at 10 East Poplar Street in Harrisburg, Illinois.

- Earlier this month, the Williamson County Sheriff's Department announced it will participate in the event. However, it will accept needles and sharps during it's event. The sharps must be kept separate from other medications. The sheriff's department says sharps will be disposed of through its jail contracts. For that location and other information, click here.

To find out the Prescription Drug Take Back Day location nearest you, click here.