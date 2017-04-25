Governor to hold live Facebook event with state's children

In just a few weeks, kids in Illinois will head back to school. But, with no state funding for schools in place just yet, school administrators worry about how long they can stay open.More
Illinois Senate President John Cullerton says he hasn't sent a school funding bill to Gov. Bruce Rauner yet because he wants to meet with him first. But the Chicago Democrat says he'll send it on Monday.
Illinois legislators are headed to the Capitol for a special session on school funding called by Gov. Bruce Rauner.
A major credit agency has raised debt ratings and affirmed others for seven Illinois universities.
Gov. Bruce Rauner has summoned lawmakers into special session to settle the public education funding issue weeks before the school bell is set to ring.
The idea came to life when engineer Shawn Washer wanted to get involved, but didn't think the Reading PALS program was the right fit for him.
An area summer camp for limb-different children is encouraging kids from across the country to rise up against adversity and achieve their goals.
The popular photo app Snapchat recently launched a new feature called Snap Map. It's a quick and easy way to share your location with your followers. But, some parents wonder if the feature goes too far.
Where do the Local 6 states rank when it comes to the well-being of children? The 2017 Kids Count data book released Tuesday lays out the numbers.
Last year 39 children died from heat stroke after they were left in a hot car. So far in 2017, 11 children have died.
The Southern Illinois University Carbondale Rec Center is adding a new twist to the phrase "multi-functional gym." The center invited hundreds of people to camp on the gym floor during the eclipse.
The U.S. Education Department has not approved any applications for student-loan forgiveness in cases of possible fraud since President Donald Trump took office, according to records sent to an Illinois senator.
