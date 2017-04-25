Governor to hold live Facebook event with state's children

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner says he wants the state's children to let him know their thoughts on education.



In a news release, the governor asks students to post questions about education to his Facebook page either now or during a live Facebook chat Thursday morning.



The governor says he enjoys visiting schools in Illinois, but the size of the state makes it nearly impossible to get to all of them. So, he says he thought the Facebook Live event would be a good way to "connect with every single student at once."



Third graders from Riverton Elementary School will join him for the event at his Springfield office. They'll be able to ask him questions and might help him select a couple questions from around Illinois.

