Lane and load width restrictions on US 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge this week

Drivers should expect lane and load width restrictions on the US 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews need the restrictions so that they can do a detailed inspection of the bridge.



Both restrictions will be on the bridge between 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. all three days.



Drivers who want to avoid the work zone should consider self-detouring via the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge.



The bridge carries US 45 traffic over the Ohio River between Paducah, Kentucky, and Brookport, Illinois.