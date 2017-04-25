100-Year Old Remembers Early Days Of Quilt Show

She can’t remember the first time she picked up a needle and thread, but just about everyone in her immediate family has a quilt from Reva Davenport Hobbs Verschueren. “It was a job but I did it,” she says. “I wasn’t doing nothing else so I made quilts.”

She was actually doing a lot. She sewed upholstery in cars for General Motors when she and her first husband moved to Detroit. Reva’s lived a full life including three marriages, lots of travel, and a short stint when she owned a bar in Michigan. Ask her if she still likes to drink a hot toddy, and you’ll get a quick smile and “Why, sure!”

Reva also enjoys going to church; her family says she is the oldest active member at St. John’s. One of the favorite things she sewed over the years is a simple piece called “Praying Hands.”

After retiring from GM, Reva returned to her western Kentucky roots in the mid-80’s. And that just happened to be when Bill and Meredith Schroeder started the Quilt Show in Paducah. She was one of the original volunteers. “You could meet a lot of people,” she says. “Thousands. And they would want to touch the quilts, turn them over and look at them, so we would see to it that they didn’t touch the quilts.”

Volunteering there also enabled her to admire beautiful quilts from around the world, giving her some perspective on the countless hours she had spent sewing.

Faith, the occasional hot toddy, and a daily 15-minute walk around Parkview Nursing & Rehab are three reasons Reva says she’s lived to 100. She was born in Lowes Kentucky on April 6, 1917—the day America officially declared war on Germany and entered the first World War. For someone born on such an ominous day, she’s always kept a keen sense of humor. Ask Reva the key to a living a long life, and she might just look at you with a straight face that would make a comedian proud, shrug, and say ““I’m only 100.”