Paving on portion of Trigg County road Tuesday

A portion of KY 139/Princeton Road in Trigg County will be paved on Tuesday.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews will be paving from the Ky 276/Hurricane Road intersection to the Trigg-Caldwell County Line near KY 93.



This is between Interstate 24 and Cadiz.



Paving is expected to take about a day to complete.



Drivers should be on the lookout for one lane traffic controlled by flaggers.