Paving on portion of Trigg County road Tuesday - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

Paving on portion of Trigg County road Tuesday

Posted: Updated:
TRIGG COUNTY, KY -

A portion of KY 139/Princeton Road in Trigg County will be paved on Tuesday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews will be paving from the Ky 276/Hurricane Road intersection to the Trigg-Caldwell County Line near KY 93.

This is between Interstate 24 and Cadiz.

Paving is expected to take about a day to complete.

Drivers should be on the lookout for one lane traffic controlled by flaggers.

Powered by Frankly