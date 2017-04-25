Warning to pet owners in southern Illinois after two animals were reported stolen

Murphysboro Animal Control is asking pet owners in the area to be careful after two animals were reported stolen.



On their Facebook page, Murphysboro Animal Control has pictures of a white van that is suspected in the pet thefts.



There have also been reports in other nearby counties of pet thefts from people driving in fake animal control vehicles.



Marion, Illinois police are looking into pet thefts in their community.



The fake animal control trucks are not marked and possibly have their plates covered with tape.



Official animal control vehicles are marked with government plates and municipal or county markings.



If you see anyone attempting to take an animal, other than animal control, you are asked to call police immediately.



You are asked to try to get a description of the occupants, vehicle, and registration if possible.