Six things to know - 4/25/17

Here are six things to know for today.



President Trump will sign an executive order today that will impact the farming industry. The order will establish a task force to review policies, legislation, and regulations that can stop growth in the industry. The task force will have 180 days to make recommendations.



After going nearly 12 years without executing an inmate, Arkansas now has executed three in a few days - including two in one night. Jack Jones and Marcel Williams received lethal injections on the same gurney Monday night, just about three hours apart. It was the first double execution in the United States since 2000.



The Rotary Antique Quilt Show opens today. You can stop by the Robert Cherry Civic Center. The hours are from 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. today through Friday, and from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. The price for admission is $7. Proceeds will benefit scholarships for Paducah and McCracken County high school students.



Paving along KY 139 in Trigg County could slow you down today. It is happening between Interstate 24 and Cadiz. Crews are expected to be in the area for one day.



If you take the Brookport bridge on your daily commute, give yourself some extra time this week. Daytime lane and load width restrictions will be in place on the bridge starting today. Crews will be doing an inspection on the bridge from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. They will be at the bridge until Thursday.



The Paducah Board of Commissioners will vote tonight on changing zoning for a section on Pecan Drive. The company that owns the land wants to build a skilled nursing facility. The vote was originally planned for last week, but was postponed to allow for a neighborhood meeting.