No farmers' market in downtown Carbondale this year

There will not be an outdoor farmers' market in downtown Carbondale this year.



The Community Farmers' Market says 2016 was a challenging year. They say shopper traffic trickled as the season went on and vendors left before the season's end.



Manager Reanna Putnam also said that, "We have found that Carbondale is unable to support two weekly markets at this time.”



Many of the vendors will be available at other local farmers' markets this year, including the Carbondale Farmers' Market and Herrin Farmers' Market on Saturday mornings, the Cannon Park Community Farmers' Market in Carterville on Wednesdays, and the Cobden Farmers' Market on Sundays.



The Winter Farmers' Market will continue to be hosted by the Community Farmers' Market starting the first Saturday in December at Carbondale Community High School.