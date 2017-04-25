ISP investigating death of Williamson County Jail inmate - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

ISP investigating death of Williamson County Jail inmate

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL -

Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a Williamson County Jail inmate.

On Tuesday, 51-year-old Ronnie Dale Wade of Marion, was pronounced dead at the Heartland hospital in Marion.

Wade was taken to the hospital by ambulance around 1:00 a.m. after telling a corrections officer he was having chest pains.

He was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

Wade was in jail on a failure to appear warrant for a DUI charge.

The Williamson County Coroner's Office and Illinois State Police are investigating.

