Road in Murray closed due to sewer repair, not water main break

UPDATE: Information we received Tuesday about a water main break in Murray was incorrect.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet sent out an update saying KY 774/Coldwater Road will be closed Wednesday starting at 7:30 a.m. for sewer repair.



The road will be closed between 18th Street and Dodson Avenue



The road is expected to be back open on Thursday.



Again there is no water main break in Murray on KY 774/Coldwater Road.