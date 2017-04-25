Layoffs at southern Illinois coal mine

American Coal Company is blaming adverse mining conditions for layoffs at its mine in southern Illinois.



The layoffs were announced Monday.



The New Future Mine is near Galatia, Illinois, in Saline County.



Media reports indicate a roof collapsed there last week.



American Coal Company released this statement on the layoffs:

"The American Coal Company ("AmCoal") confirms that it has been forced to reduce its scheduled operations at its New Future Mine, as a result of recently encountered adverse mining conditions. AmCoal is reviewing all of its current options with respect to this operation."

We've asked the company several questions which they have not yet answered. Those include how many workers received notices, what kind of jobs they did, and how many employees remain.