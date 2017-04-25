School bus crash injures 15 in Kentucky

A Perry County school bus crash on Kentucky Route 28 has injured 15 people.



Chief Deputy Tony Eversole of the Perry County Sheriff's Office says the bus driver and 14 students were treated at Hazard Appalachian Regional Healthcare after the crash Monday morning. None of the injuries were life-threatening.



Eversole says the crash occurred around 9 a.m. as the driver was traveling on Highway 28 near Gays Creek. The driver swerved to miss a deer, went off the road and struck a tree. Had the tree not been there, Eversole says, the crash could have been "a lot worse."



The students were being taken from Buckhorn School to a vocational school when the crash occurred.

