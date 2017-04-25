California judge blocks Trump order on sanctuary city money

The House has passed a $788 billion spending bill that combines a $1.6 billion down payment for President Donald Trump's controversial border wall with Mexico with a whopping budget increase for the Pentagon.More
The Senate is moving forward with legislation to combat cyber attacks and deter foreign interference amid an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.More
Illinois legislators have adjourned a second day of a special session on school funding after just minutes.More
Gov. Bruce Rauner says he'll reject a plan the Democrat-controlled Legislature approved that changes how Illinois distributes school money.More
President Donald Trump's voter integrity commission is again asking for your voter information.More
