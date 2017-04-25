Paducah police open registration for Citizens Police Academy

Have you ever wanted to know what training your local police officers are given to keep you safe? The Paducah Police Department is offering a free opportunity for you to see some of that first hand.

The police department says its Citizen Police Academy is a free program for people age 18 and up who live in Paducah, McCracken County, or the surrounding area. Participants are exposed to some of the training police officers get; see presentations from Paducah K-9, bomb squad, SWAT and other units; take part in mock crime scene investigations and visit the gun range.

Attendees learn the latest Paducah Police Department procedures and are exposed to multiple police issues, the department says. In the academy, classes are held each Thursday at 6 p.m. for 11 weeks. The next academy starts on Aug. 10. The deadline to apply is July 14.

For more information about the program, contact Training Officer Scotty Davis at sdavis@paducahky.gov or 270-444-8534. To apply for the program, click here.