City qualifies for agreement that helps pay for floodwall upgrades

After 19 years, Paducah has qualified for help to pay for upgrades to the floodwall that protects you.

"After X numbers of years, you start becoming disheartened, because there seems to never be any light at the end of the tunnel," said Paducah City Engineer Rick Murphy.

Murphy says plans to repair the floodwall and pump stations are daunting. He says an agreement with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers to help pay for more than $32 million in upgrades is a step in the right direction.

That view has kept Eugene Wallace coming back to the river his entire life.

"With the river there ain't too much I don't know about it. How fast it goes and how the water rises," Wallace said.

Those rising water levels are what make the river dangerous and that's where Paducah's Floodwall System comes in.

Murphy says the 65-year-old motors, like the ones that run Pump Station 11 need repairs. Even more repairs are needed underground, where most of the flood system is.

"As soon as you clear one hurdle, there's another put in front of you," Murphy explained.

After a 19-year process, Murphy says the city is pre-qualified for an agreement with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers that will pay for pay for 65 percent of the project if the city matches 35 percent.

Due to extreme corrosion found on some of the corrugated metal pipes in the system, the city completed a $2.1 million sliplining project. That money will will be included in the 35 percent the city is responsible for.

Murphy says a lot of work has to be done before the city sees the money and all upgrades can be made.

"I have learned not to do a Snoopy spring dance, so to speak," Murphy said.

It's not stopping Wallace from visiting his favorite spot on the river.

Murphy says the city won't get all the money at once. It will come in increments. Each time the city gets money, the federal government has to approve it. Each time the city gets those appropriations, it will take an act of congress. That's why there's still a lot of work to be done.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates the project at $32,554,000. Under the agreement, the city will pay $11,393,900, and the federal share is $21,160,000.

Tuesday night, Murphy will present the agreement to city commissioners. They will vote on an ordinance to approve the agreement at the following meeting.