Students discuss "13 Reasons Why" controversy

A controversial show on Netflix that your kids may be watching has everyone talking. The show is "13 Reasons Why," and it covers suicide, bullying, and sexual assault.

"That's the big question now: Is it going to help someone or hurt someone more?" high school student Madeline Henson said.

Kentucky's Department of Behavioral Health has sent out an email to schools recommending that they not play the show in classes. The email states: "It is not considered safe messaging and is not trauma informed."

"13 Reasons Why" is about a teenager named Hannah Baker. The show is graphic, but it depicts things that happen all the time to teenagers.

Henson said watching it was difficult. "Watching it was actually very uncomfortable, especially from the teen girl's perspective, because those are things that can happen to me," she said.

Parker Jennings said it was different from a guy's perspective. "To me, watching it at first I thought she was being a little bit dramatic," he said. He said it took him several episodes to understand the magnitude.

Chloe Waggoner binge watched the show with Henson. "It's something that's good to be watched but watched with a parent, so that you can sit down and talk about...what can we do differently, so there would be a totally different outcome," Waggoner said.

Henson said parents should watch the show. "I think there is a lot of things, since a lot of us can be like Hannah Baker and suppress the feelings and not want to share them with anyone," she said. "There [are] a lot of things that stay within the walls of this school and within the walls of their friendships that they don't take home to their parents."

Jennings chimed in about the bullying depicted in the show that: "If they watch that, then they might realize it's a bigger problem than they think it is."

Waggoner said she learned something from the show. "The number one thing is just be aware of what you say and what you do and how it can affect other people," she said. "It is very emotionally shocking and graphic. It can change you, and you need to be prepared for that."

When asked if they thought the show achieved the purpose it set out to — to get people talking about these taboo issues — the teens said yes.

"When we leave with this hurt in our hearts, we want to go find someone who feels that way and help them immediately," said Henson.

Waggoner said she thinks there may have been a better platform to achieve the show's message. "I think suicide prevention should be talked about at school, with your parents, even at the workplace, but maybe not through this show."

If you or someone you know is dealing with suicidal thoughts, call 1-800-592-3980 or text "start" to 741-741 to get help.