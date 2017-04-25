Students discuss "13 Reasons Why" controversy

Oscar Cross Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Bjarne Hansen says not everyone can afford to shop at Academy Sports, so he was ecstatic when the store offered to give $100 gift cards to 30 students.More
Soup for the Soul wrapped up its summer lunch and literacy program Thursday afternoon after making some final deliveries. The program is geared toward providing students in need with two nutritional meals, snacks, and an age appropriate book two times a week.More
The idea came to life when engineer Shawn Washer wanted to get involved, but didn't think the Reading PALS program was the right fit for him.More
An area summer camp for limb-different children is encouraging kids from across the country to rise up against adversity and achieve their goals.More
The popular photo app Snapchat recently launched a new feature called Snap Map. It's a quick and easy way to share your location with your followers. But, some parents wonder if the feature goes too far.More
Illinois legislators have adjourned a second day of a special session on school funding after just minutes.More
With school starting in just a few weeks, Kentucky State Police troopers will be increasing their patrols to keep kids safe.More
Gov. Bruce Rauner says he'll reject a plan the Democrat-controlled Legislature approved that changes how Illinois distributes school money.More
The Southern Illinois University Carbondale Rec Center is adding a new twist to the phrase "multi-functional gym." The center invited hundreds of people to camp on the gym floor during the eclipse.More
