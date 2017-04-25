Illinois House OKs public funding for abortions

The Democratic-controlled Illinois House has approved public funding for all abortions.



The House voted 62-55 Tuesday to allow state-employee health insurance or Medicaid to cover abortions. Medicaid currently covers abortions in limited cases.



The vote capped a two-hour debate and coincided with the Illinois Women March on Springfield for a "progressive agenda."



The measure is sponsored by Chicago Democratic state Rep. Sara Feigenholtz. She called it an issue of fairness and says it also ensures abortion remains legal in Illinois if the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling legalizing abortion is overturned.



Republican state Rep. Peter Breen of Lombard says Medicaid-funded abortions do not qualify for federal match so would cost Illinois an extra $60 million a year.



GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner now opposes public funding.