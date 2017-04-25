Illinois House OKs public funding for abortions

Illinois legislators have adjourned a second day of a special session on school funding after just minutes.More
Gov. Bruce Rauner says he'll reject a plan the Democrat-controlled Legislature approved that changes how Illinois distributes school money.More
In just a few weeks, kids in Illinois will head back to school. But, with no state funding for schools in place just yet, school administrators worry about how long they can stay open.More
Illinois Senate President John Cullerton says he hasn't sent a school funding bill to Gov. Bruce Rauner yet because he wants to meet with him first. But the Chicago Democrat says he'll send it on Monday.More
Illinois legislators are headed to the Capitol for a special session on school funding called by Gov. Bruce Rauner.More
Murray, Kentucky, is one step closer to a 1 percent payroll tax. Thursday, the Murray City Council agreed to allow the city attorney to draft an ordinance to implement a payroll tax and eliminate the city sticker.More
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has released the text of his pared-down bill to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act.More
Two Republican senators say House Speaker Paul Ryan's statement that the House is willing to negotiate a final health care bill with the Senate is insufficient.More
The House has passed a $788 billion spending bill that combines a $1.6 billion down payment for President Donald Trump's controversial border wall with Mexico with a whopping budget increase for the Pentagon.More
The Senate is moving forward with legislation to combat cyber attacks and deter foreign interference amid an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.More
