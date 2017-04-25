Inmate death in Eddyville under investigation

The death of an inmate at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville, Kentucky is still under investigation.



39-year-old Marcus Penman of Hopkinsville died Tuesday afternoon.



The Kentucky Department of Corrections says Penman was placed in the penitentiary's restrictive custody unit for fighting. They say that Penman tried to harm himself and that staff members tried to stop him.



Penman was found not breathing around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. An ambulance was called but Penman was soon declared dead.



An autopsy was performed Wednesday on Penman.



Kentucky State Police says the only signs of trauma appeared to have been self-inflicted but blood tests are still pending.

An official cause of death will be released after the office receives those tests results.