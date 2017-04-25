Mumps case confirmed at Murray State

Murray State University says it has received a confirmed report that one student on campus has the mumps.

Other cases have been reported in Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky, but this case is the first confirmed for Murray State.

The university sent an email to the campus community Monday evening, that includes symptoms of the illness and a fact sheet. The letter advises people on campus to make sure they are up to date on the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine and to stay away from anyone who has tested positive for the illness.

You can read the full message, including the fact sheet, below:

Faculty, Staff and Students:

As many of you may have heard in the news, several universities across Missouri, Illinois and Kentucky have recently had confirmed cases of the mumps. Murray State University has recently received one confirmed report of a student on our campus having the mumps.

Mumps typically causes swollen and tender parotid glands located just below the ears and around the jaw bone on one or both sides of the jaw. Other symptoms may include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite. After puberty, mumps can cause inflammation and soreness of the testicles in men or the breasts in women. Symptoms are usually noticed in 12 to 25 days after exposure to an infected person. Most people with mumps recover completely in a few weeks.

The most effective way to prevent mumps is through vaccination. This typically is through administration of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. However, cases may still occur despite prior vaccination.

At Murray State University, the well-being of our students is our number one concern. With that in mind, we have provided below a Fact Sheet on mumps. Please take the time to review this Fact Sheet. Should you feel that you need to seek medical attention, please contact Health Services which is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. and Wednesday from 8-11:30 a.m. You may also contact your family practitioner or local urgent care facility. Students living in the residence halls may contact their Resident Director if they have questions or concerns.

University Health Services – (270) 809-3809

Calloway County Public Health Department – (270) 753-3381

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact the Office of Student Affairs at (270) 809-6831.

Dr. Don Robertson

Vice President for Student Affairs

FACT SHEET ON MUMPS

What is Mumps?

Mumps is a contagious disease that is spread from person to person through the air in tiny droplets, which are formed when people with the disease cough or sneeze. It can also be spread from eating after or kissing someone with the disease. Most individuals are protected from severe sickness by having received Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR) vaccine, but this does not always work. Many older adults have had mumps in the past and therefore are protected from getting the disease again.

Symptoms

Mumps often causes fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite and swollen and tender salivary glands under the ears on one or both sides. After puberty, mumps can cause inflammation and soreness of the testicles in men or breasts in women. Symptoms are usually noticed 12 to 25 days after exposure to an infected person. Most people with mumps recover completely in a few weeks.

What to do if you have the symptoms

If you have any of the symptoms above, you should see your health care provider who may recommend testing for mumps. If your health care provider does not wish to test for mumps, the local health department will provide that service. It is important that testing is done so that we know how to best help our students.

After seeking medical treatment, you will need to follow your doctors’ orders as well as make sure you are resting, drinking fluids and taking prescribed and/or over-the-counter medications as directed.

If you are a resident student, please contact your Resident Director in addition to seeing a physician. If you are a commuter student, please contact the Office of Student Affairs at (270) 809-6831.

If you have any symptoms of mumps you should avoid prolonged close contact with other people until five (5) days after your salivary glands began to swell. You should not go to work or class during this time period.

In addition to staying away from others, you can help prevent the spread of the virus by covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, washing your hands frequently, avoiding sharing personal items such as beverages and utensils and cleaning and disinfecting anything that comes into contact with secretions from the nose or mouth.

Prevention

The most effective means to prevent mumps is by receiving two doses of the MMR vaccine. If you have not previously been vaccinated or if you are unsure if you have received two doses of the MMR vaccine, please contact your health care provider. Regardless of vaccination, any exposed person who develops symptoms of the mumps should see his or her health care provider.

Please remember that the actual name and condition of any patient is protected by law and cannot be released to the public. If you have additional questions, please call University Health Services at (270) 809-3809, the Calloway County Public Health Department at (270) 753-3381 or visit http://www.cdc.gov/mumps/index.html.