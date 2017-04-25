Mumps case confirmed at Murray State

Horses and Hope Mobile Clinic 9/20/16More
Horses and Hope Mobile Clinic 9/20/16More
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has released the text of his pared-down bill to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act.More
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has released the text of his pared-down bill to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act.More
The Republican-run Senate has rejected a GOP proposal to scuttle President Barack Obama's health care law and give Congress two years to devise a replacement.More
The Republican-run Senate has rejected a GOP proposal to scuttle President Barack Obama's health care law and give Congress two years to devise a replacement.More
A judge in London says critically ill baby Charlie Gard will be transferred to a hospice to die unless his family and the hospital treating him agree on an end-of-life plan by noon on Thursday.More
A judge in London says critically ill baby Charlie Gard will be transferred to a hospice to die unless his family and the hospital treating him agree on an end-of-life plan by noon on Thursday.More
Fun can be found in eating healthy and finding a fitness routine. That's what two Calloway County High School students are making possible for adults with special needs.More
Fun can be found in eating healthy and finding a fitness routine. That's what two Calloway County High School students are making possible for adults with special needs.More
Oscar Cross Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Bjarne Hansen says not everyone can afford to shop at Academy Sports, so he was ecstatic when the store offered to give $100 gift cards to 30 students.More
Bjarne Hansen is the executive director at Oscar Cross Boys & Girls Club of Paducah. He says not everyone can afford to shop at Academy Sports, so he was ecstatic when the store offered to give $100 gift cards to 30 students.More
Illinois legislators have adjourned a second day of a special session on school funding after just minutes.More
Illinois legislators have adjourned a second day of a special session on school funding after just minutes.More
With school starting in just a few weeks, Kentucky State Police troopers will be increasing their patrols to keep kids safe.More
With school starting in just a few weeks, Kentucky State Police troopers will be increasing their patrols to keep kids safe.More
Gov. Bruce Rauner says he'll reject a plan the Democrat-controlled Legislature approved that changes how Illinois distributes school money.More
Gov. Bruce Rauner says he'll reject a plan the Democrat-controlled Legislature approved that changes how Illinois distributes school money.More
The Southern Illinois University Carbondale Rec Center is adding a new twist to the phrase "multi-functional gym." The center invited hundreds of people to camp on the gym floor during the eclipse.More
The Southern Illinois University Carbondale Rec Center is adding a new twist to the phrase "multi-functional gym." The center invited hundreds of people to camp on the gym floor during the eclipse.More