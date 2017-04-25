Spring 2017 AQS QuiltWeek winners named

"Ewe Are My Sunshine," by Janet Stone, is named Janome America Best of Show for 2017 QuiltWeek - Spring Paducah.

Each year, quilters from far and wide come to Paducah to compete in the AQS Quilt Contest as part of QuiltWeek, and this QuiltWeek's winners were announced Tuesday night.

The American Quilters Society says the winning quilts chosen came from 27 states and nine countries.

For the first time this year, Paducah will have a fall QuiltWeek, in addition to this week's spring QuiltWeek. As we reported in March, the fall QuiltWeek will feature new contests for quilters.

The quilt chosen as Best of Show for the 2017 spring QuiltWeek is "Ewe are my Sunshine" by Janet Stone of Overland Park, Kansas. The quilt took her more than seven months to create. Stone won $20,000, and the quilt will be featured in the National Quilt Museum.

You can see the complete list of winners below this story.