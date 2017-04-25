Paducah Facebook video makes lasting mark on retail giant Toys R Us

Toys-R-Us spokesperson says they're working with their local management to make sure all stores are paired up with their local charities.

Levi Langston says he's got a son, which is one of the reasons why this issue is so important to him.

A Facebook Live video shot in the parking lot of Toys R Us in Paducah has captured the attention of more than 15,000 people online and of the company's corporate headquarters.

Levi Langston made the video Easter Sunday as he was walking out of a job he’d never return to. He had planned on leaving eventually or possibly only working seasonally, as he said he didn’t get enough hours in.

He said when he saw between 30 and 50 unsold kids’ winter coats get thrown away, he couldn’t stay for moral reasons.

Jessica Offerjost, a spokesperson for the company, said she’s seen the video. She told me: “We agree that every effort should have been made to donate these items. It’s an isolated incident. We do have a nationwide protocol where Babies R Us and Toys R Us is paired with a local charity through KIDS —Kids in Distressed Situations.”

“Overstock or items that don’t sell, the local team is supposed to reach out to a local charity," she said.

While Langston was only turning to social media to vent — saying “It really, really, really bothers me. They could have donated them or something. They could have given them to somebody,” — that video may have a lasting mark on the well known toy retailer.

While it was certainly isolated, we are going back to all of our store teams to make sure they’re connected with their local charity.

This, to Langston, is personal. He has a 1-year-old son, and said he has had to depend on the kindness of others before. “We don't have a lot. At the time, I had three jobs. I do what I can to pay the bills. But, in the end, a lot of the times we get our clothes and stuff from places that take donations.”

He’s said happy the company heard him. “Now, those kids will have coats or even maybe clothes that they've thrown away in the past. That's awesome,” he said.

He said the bigger message is: “Take a step back, and look at other people, and care more about other people. Because, in the end, we are all one community.”

The spokesperson also tells us the Paducah team now knows the protocol for any unsold or overstock items. She also said the team is paired up with a local charity.