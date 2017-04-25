City postpones vote on proposed Pecan Drive zone change

A decision to change the zoning of a property along one Paducah street that has had some neighbors concerned is on hold for the next two weeks.

At Tuesday's Paducah Board of Commissioners meeting Mayor Brandi Harless asked that the second reading for the ordinance to rezone Pecan Drive from a low density residential zone to a high density residential zone be deferred until May 9. The request comes after Harless held a neighborhood meeting for people who live on Pecan Drive to discuss the issues Monday.

About her request, the mayor said, "There are some things that have come up in the last 24 hours for me —ideas that I have that I think we can pursue that I would like to explore.”

The city's planning commission already approved the zone change for the roughly 18-acre property at 4231 Pecan Drive. The owners of the property want to use the land for a skilled nursing facility.

Some neighbors say they are opposed to the plan, citing concerns about traffic, noise and flooding if the street is zoned as high density.

At Tuesday's meeting, the property owner, Chris Burnett, said he plans to use the property, and asked "So, if this project doesn't go through, what next?" He said: “We are trying to find a good project for the property that hopefully will be a good asset for the neighborhood.”

Paducah Economic Development President and CEO Scott Darnell also voiced support for the nursing facility, saying it would be a low-impact project that would also fit in well with the health care industry in Paducah. “This is what Paducah needs and what Paducah wants," he said. "You want higher paying jobs and quality development. You want things where our local graduates can gain local employment, and this facility will do that.”