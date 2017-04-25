City postpones vote on proposed Pecan Drive zone change

Murray, Kentucky, is one step closer to a 1 percent payroll tax. Thursday, the Murray City Council agreed to allow the city attorney to draft an ordinance to implement a payroll tax and eliminate the city sticker.More
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has released the text of his pared-down bill to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act.More
Two Republican senators say House Speaker Paul Ryan's statement that the House is willing to negotiate a final health care bill with the Senate is insufficient.More
The House has passed a $788 billion spending bill that combines a $1.6 billion down payment for President Donald Trump's controversial border wall with Mexico with a whopping budget increase for the Pentagon.More
The Senate is moving forward with legislation to combat cyber attacks and deter foreign interference amid an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.More
