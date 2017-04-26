Veterans return home after honor flight to Washington, D.C.

Dozens of veterans are back home Tuesday night from Washington, D.C. Their family and friends welcomed them at an airport in Marion, Illinois.

The veterans took an honor flight to tour several memorials at the nation's capital. They left for D.C. from Marion, Illinois, early Tuesday morning as part of the inaugural Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. They were back in southern Illinois before 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

On Thursday, April 27, Local 6's Rachael Krause will share the story of one woman who served during World War II, and how she inspired her family with her strength.

Rachael went with the veterans on their flight. You can see her video of the welcome they received when they returned to southern Illinois below this story.