KSP investigating trooper-involved shooting in Dixon

UPDATE: Kentucky State Police have released the name of the Clay Police Officer involved as Chief Chris Evitts. They say Evitts was treated and released for a hospital in Madisonville. KSP has not released the name of the trooper involved but say he has been on paid administrative leave. Alex Harvey is still listed in stable condition and will face multiple charges.

Kentucky State Police are investigating a trooper-involved shooting that happened in the 600 block of US-41A south of Dixon around 4:42 p.m. Tuesday.



Troopers say they were working with the Clay Police Department to investigate possible counterfeit money.



When troopers arrived at a home in the 600 block of US-41A, they found 30-year-old Alex Harvey of Dixon and 23-year-old Damien Golike of Henderson in the driveway.



Both men were detained and put into separate cruisers.



While officers were looking for evidence at the home, Harvey managed to get his handcuffed arms from behind his back into the front of him.



He then managed to get into the front seat of the cruiser. Harvey then allegedly put the cruiser in reverse and hit the cruiser that was parked behind him.



A Clay police officer tried to stop Harvey, but was trapped in the door of the cruiser and dragged.



A trooper then saw the officer being dragged and approached Harvey. Harvey then allegedly accelerated towards the trooper. The trooper fired his gun and hit Harvey, stopping the car.



The officer that was dragged was taken to a local hospital for treatment.



Harvey was also taken to a local hospital and was last listed in stable condition. He was transported to a hospital in Evansville, Indiana for further treatment.



An investigation is ongoing.