State police release name of woman found dead in Trigg County

Kentucky State Police have released the name of the woman whose body was found in a wooded area in Trigg County.



Troopers say the woman was 33-year-old Christina Edmonson of Cadiz, Kentucky. A preliminary examination of her body Wednesday did not determine a cause of death. A full autopsy will be performed on Thursday.



The investigation began Tuesday when Kentucky State Police were informed by Trigg County dispatch that possible human remains had been found on Oak Grove Church Road.



Troopers arrived on the scene and spoke to the caller, a property owner on the road. The caller took the troopers to the remains, which turned out to be a human skull.



During an overnight search, troopers found the body of a woman. The body was found near where the skull was, and troopers believe the body belongs to the skull.



The body was taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville for further examination.



Troopers have also searched two home on Oak Grove Church Road in Trigg County as part of their ongoing investigation.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.