Six things to know - 4/26/17

Here are six things to know for today.



The Quilt Show starts today. Hours will be from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. today through Friday, and 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Saturday. The price for AQS members is $11 a day and for non-members it is $14. The show is being held at the Schroeder Expo Center.



For the third time in two months, a federal judge has knocked down an immigration order by President Donald Trump. In a ruling on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge William Orrick quoted Trump to support his decision to block the president's order to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that do not cooperate with U.S. immigration officials.



Court documents show that a 15-year-old Tennessee girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her teacher had endured months of abuse by her mother. The girl's father filed for divorce Monday, citing the alleged abuse. The teen was found safe with her 50-year-old teacher last week at a cabin in Northern California.



Kentucky State Police are investigating possible human remains found in Trigg County on Tuesday. The remains were found on Oak Grove Church Road. If the remains are confirmed to be human, KSP will attempt to determine the identity of the person involved.



Kentucky State Police are also investigating the death of an inmate at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Eddyville. Tuesday afternoon, KSP got a call of an inmate not breathing. That inmate, 39-year-old Marcus Penman, was soon pronounced dead. The cause of death is still under investigation.



A road will be closed in Murray today for sewer repairs. KY 774/Coldwater Road will be closed between 18th Street and Dodson Street. We originally were informed by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet that the road was closed yesterday due to a water main break. That information was incorrect.