One killed, another injured in a crash near Princeton

A woman was killed in a crash on KY 293 near Princeton on Tuesday.



Kentucky State Police say around 1:45 p.m., 78-year-old Betty Kilgore was driving an SUV northbound on KY 293 when, for unknown reasons, she drove off the right side of the road.



The SUV went into a ditch, hit a culvert, and overturned. Betty was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger, 78-year-old Francis Kilgore, was taken to a local hospital with injuries. He was last listed in stable condition.



Alcohol and drugs are not suspected as factors in the crash.



An investigation is underway.