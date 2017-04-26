One killed, another injured in a crash near Princeton - WPSD Local 6: Your news, weather, and sports authority

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. -

A woman was killed in a crash on KY 293 near Princeton on Tuesday.

Kentucky State Police say around 1:45 p.m., 78-year-old Betty Kilgore was driving an SUV northbound on KY 293 when, for unknown reasons, she drove off the right side of the road.

The SUV went into a ditch, hit a culvert, and overturned. Betty was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger, 78-year-old Francis Kilgore, was taken to a local hospital with injuries. He was last listed in stable condition.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected as factors in the crash.

An investigation is underway.

