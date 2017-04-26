Frontage road near US 68 to be paved

Drivers should be on alert for paving along a section of KY 3468/Old Hopkinsville Road in Trigg County starting Wednesday.



The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews will be working between two intersections with US 68.



KY 3468 is the frontage road that runs south of and parallels to US 68 east of Cadiz.



There will be one lane traffic controlled by flaggers.



The work is expected to take about three days to complete.