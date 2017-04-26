SIU Carbondale student diagnosed with bacterial meningitis

Horses and Hope Mobile Clinic 9/20/16More
The Food and Drug Administration says it will explore plans to make cigarettes less addictive.More
(WLEX) When Leah Halliday Johnson went into labor, she had no idea that the doctor who'd deliver her baby was actually on the maternity ward floor ready to give birth herself.More
The “skinny repeal” bill — erasing several parts of President Barack Obama’s law — was rejected just before 2 a.m. EST on a vote of 51-49.More
Mothers and soon-to-be mothers can learn about breastfeeding at a fair being held at the University Mall in Carbondale.More
Bjarne Hansen is the executive director at Oscar Cross Boys & Girls Club of Paducah. He says not everyone can afford to shop at Academy Sports, so he was ecstatic when the store offered to give $100 gift cards to 30 students.More
Illinois legislators have adjourned a second day of a special session on school funding after just minutes.More
With school starting in just a few weeks, Kentucky State Police troopers will be increasing their patrols to keep kids safe.More
Gov. Bruce Rauner says he'll reject a plan the Democrat-controlled Legislature approved that changes how Illinois distributes school money.More
The Southern Illinois University Carbondale Rec Center is adding a new twist to the phrase "multi-functional gym." The center invited hundreds of people to camp on the gym floor during the eclipse.More
