SIU Carbondale student diagnosed with bacterial meningitis

A Southern Illinois University Carbondale student has been diagnosed with bacterial meningitis.



Bacterial meningitis causes inflammation of the tissues covering the brain and spinal cord. The disease can be deadly but most people recover.



The student was diagnosed on Monday, April 24, and remains in critical condition.



Dr. Ted Grace, director of University Health Services, says the university has notified students and faculty who may have been in direct contact with the student and have provided preventative treatment with antibiotics.



The disease is not highly contagious but can be spread by direct contact with saliva or through the coughing or sneezing of those who are infected.



Students, faculty, and staff who have not been contacted by the university should not be concerned.



“This bacterium is not transmitted by routine classroom contact,” said Dr. Grace. “Persons who have been intimately exposed to cases of this disease, such as persons living in the same household, are usually treated with a special antibiotic to prevent them from becoming ill. However, as a precaution, we have reached out to students and faculty in the student’s classes, as well.”



Symptoms of meningitis include fever, headache, and a stiff neck. Often, nausea and vomiting develop, and a rash may appear. These systems can occur suddenly.



Students who become ill with these symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.



Students with questions or concerns can call the Health Center at (618) 453-3311.