Pickup truck almost completely covered in tree branches after crashing

A second driver was also injured in the crash.More
UPDATE: All lanes of Interstate 24 East are back open at the 41 mile marker after they were blocked Thursday afternoon by a crash.More
The driver and his passenger were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.More
UPDATE: One lane is open in each direction at the site of a crash on Interstate 24 at about the 72 mile marker in Christian County.More
The Illinois State Police has released the names of three drivers who were in the Thursday wreck involving three tractor-trailers that claimed a man's life and caused a seven-hour closure on Interstate 57 in Jefferson County, Illinois.More
