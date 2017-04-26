Pickup truck almost completely covered in tree branches after crashing

A Symsonia man was injured in a crash on Old 45 in McCracken County.



McCracken County sheriff's deputies were called to a crash on Tuesday around 5:00 p.m.



Deputies say 28-year-old Brannon Sanford was traveling south on Old US 45 when, for unknown reasons, his pickup truck left the road and hit several trees.



His pickup was found down the embankment covered in tree branches.



Some people passing by saw the tree branches moving and stopped to help.



Sanford was taken to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.