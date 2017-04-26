Two Mayfield men charged with rape and sodomy of an 11-year-old

Two Graves County men have been charged with rape and sodomy.



The Graves County Sheriff's Office says during an investigation of a cell phone theft, they were made aware of illegal sexual contact between an 11-year-old and two men.



Tuesday evening, deputies arrested two men in connection to the sexual assault. They are Dynique Powell and Zachary Suiter, both 18-years-old and from Mayfield.



Suiter was charged with two counts of sodomy 1st degree with a victim under 12-years-old and three counts of rape 1st degree with a victim under 12-years-old.



Powell was charged with one count of sodomy 1st degree with a victim under 12-years-old, three counts of rape 1st degree with a victim under 12-years-old, and unlawful transaction with a minor 1st degree illegal controlled substance with a victim under 16-years-old.



Both men were taken to the Graves County Jail.



Investigators say more charges are pending and other arrests may be made as the investigation continues.