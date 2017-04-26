Two Mayfield men charged with rape and sodomy of an 11-year-old

Three teenagers have been arrested and charged with the beating death of a Kentucky man, as well as a string of robberies.More
Three teenagers have been arrested and charged with the beating death of a Kentucky man, as well as a string of robberies.More
Police in Carbondale, Illinois, are investigating after officers say two men in clown masks robbed a local business.More
Police in Carbondale, Illinois, are investigating after officers say two men in clown masks robbed a local business.More
The Lyon County Sheriff's Department is investigating multiple thefts from a church charity shop.More
The Lyon County Sheriff's Department is investigating multiple thefts from a church charity shop.More
The Harrisburg doctor found guilty of trying to pay to have the Saline County state’s attorney kidnapped will have to wait to find out how much time he’ll serve.More
The Harrisburg doctor found guilty of trying to pay to have the Saline County state’s attorney kidnapped will have to wait to find out how much time he’ll serve.More
The man accused of driving a garbage truck the wrong way down Interstate 24 in McCracken County, causing a multi-vehicle crash before leading authorities on a chase into Marshall County, pleaded not guilty to charges in Marshall County on Tuesday.More
The man accused of driving a garbage truck the wrong way down Interstate 24 in McCracken County, causing a multi-vehicle crash before leading authorities on a chase into Marshall County, pleaded not guilty to charges in Marshall County on Tuesday.More