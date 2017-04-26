Road reopened after fire

UPDATE: State Route 94 E is back open after a fire Wednesday afternoon.

Calloway County Fire Department Chief Tommy Morgan says they were called to the 4500 block of State Route 94 E around 11:30 AM. He adds no one was home at the time and their initial belief is that the stove was left on. The fire caused minor damage to some surrounding buildings.

Crews closed a section of 94 East due to a structure fire.

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says the 4500 block of 94 East is closed. That's in between Post Oak Drive and Todd Road and could affect anyone going to Duncan's Market or Darnell Marine Sales.

Dispatch says they road is closed until further notice.