Thousands show up for day one of AQS QuiltWeek

AQS QuiltWeek is underway! Thousands of quilters from across the country and around the globe are celebrating their version of the Super Bowl this week in Paducah.

Sue Corbett has dreamed about the moment for years.

"I couldn't wait for them to open the doors," says Corbett. "It's just amazing. It's just like this is a dream come true."

From Australia to Paducah, Corbett is all about learning new techniques at this year's QuiltWeek.

"America is the Mecca of patchwork and quilting," says Corbett. "You guys have been doing it a long time, so why not come over and spend some time and money with people that know what they're talking about."

More than 400 quilts are on display, but only Janet Stone is taking home the title of best of show. She says it took more than seven months for her to make the winning quilt.

"It takes a lot of time, but it's worth it, obviously," says Stone.

Stone says she will be donating her quilt to the National Quilt Museum.