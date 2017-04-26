Students, faculty to participate in Black Lives Matter event at UT Martin

A group of students, faculty, and staff at the University of Tennessee at Martin plan to participate in a Black Lives Matter Day on campus on Thursday, according to the university's Civil Right's Conference coordinator.

In a news release, UT Martin Civil Rights Conference coordinator David Barber says 100 students, faculty and staff will wear T-shirts bearing the words "Black Lives Matter" on Thursday, April 27, and they will rally in the UT Martin University Center North Plaza.

Barber says that "The only way that this society can find peace with itself is by righting the historic injustice done to black people and by proclaiming that black lives matter. We take great pride in the fact that so many students have understood this reality and are participating (in Thursday's event)."

In the event announcement, Black Student Association vice-president and Student Government Association Attorney General-elect Devin Majors says: “We want to show that white students can support Black Lives Matter, and that they understand that police brutality compromises democracy in the United States."

The rally is scheduled from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the UT Martin University Center North Plaza on April 27.